Top Five@5 (12/17/18): Rudy Giuliani goes on the defense for the President, James Comey rips FOX News, a pastor buys a Lamborghini, ‘SNL’ imagines a world without a President Trump, and more…

Posted 7:53 PM, December 17, 2018, by , Updated at 07:50PM, December 17, 2018

Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Trump, during campaign event for Eddie Edwards, who is running for the U.S. Congress in New Hampshire, in Portsmouth, N.H., Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Top Five@5 for Monday, December 17, 2018:

President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, over the weekend did a series of sit down interviews to defend payments that were made to Stormy Daniels & Karen McDougal during Trump’s campaign for President. Former FBI Director James Comey speaks to the press after his closed-door hearing with lawmakers on Capitol Hill. A South Carolina pastor defends buying his wife a $200,000 Lamborghini, the Chicago Bears clinch the NFC North title, and more!

