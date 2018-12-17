× Top Five@5 (12/17/18): Rudy Giuliani goes on the defense for the President, James Comey rips FOX News, a pastor buys a Lamborghini, ‘SNL’ imagines a world without a President Trump, and more…

Top Five@5 for Monday, December 17, 2018:

President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, over the weekend did a series of sit down interviews to defend payments that were made to Stormy Daniels & Karen McDougal during Trump’s campaign for President. Former FBI Director James Comey speaks to the press after his closed-door hearing with lawmakers on Capitol Hill. A South Carolina pastor defends buying his wife a $200,000 Lamborghini, the Chicago Bears clinch the NFC North title, and more!

