× The Opening Bell 12/17/18: The Holiday Travel Season is Coming – Are You Ready?

Christmas is nearly a week away and so is the busiest travel time of the year. Mark Carman stepped in for Steve Grzanich and reminded listeners that of the easiest travel methods this year along with the most popular places to travel as Beth Mosher (Director of Public Affairs at AAA) detailed in the latest Holiday Travel Forecast from AAA. Vince Willmore (Vice President at Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids) then joined the program to explain the huge spike in e-cigarette popularity that is raising awareness towards tobacco usage among kids.