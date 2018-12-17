× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.17.18: The man who inspired “Jerry Maguire”, airplanes and best places to live

John Williams brings in Super Sports Agent Leigh Steinberg, the super agent who inspired the film, “Jerry Maguire.” He tells John and a studio audience some of his career highlights, and of a rare encounter with Marilyn Monroe. Attendees made donations to the Salvation Army to be part of the event. Donate to John’s red kettle today! Then, on his first day back from his week-long Cancun remote, John tells you what he came to find most intriguing about airplanes. And, John lists off what Time Magazine deemed best places to live in each state.