× The Chicago Bears are ‘Kings of the North’!

With a 24-17 win over Green Bay, the Chicago Bears clinched the NFC North title for the first time since 2010! Chicago Bears legend Ed O’Bradovich, and host of ‘The Hamp and O’B Show with Glen Kozlowski’ joins Roe & Anna to discuss what it will take for the Bears to get to the Super Bowl.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!