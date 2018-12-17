The Chicago Bears are ‘Kings of the North’!

Posted 7:36 PM, December 17, 2018, by , Updated at 07:34PM, December 17, 2018

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy celebrates after an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. The Bears won 24-17. (AP Photo/David Banks)

With a 24-17 win over Green Bay, the Chicago Bears clinched the NFC North title for the first time since 2010! Chicago Bears legend Ed O’Bradovich, and host of ‘The Hamp and O’B Show with Glen Kozlowski’ joins Roe & Anna to discuss what it will take for the Bears to get to the Super Bowl.

