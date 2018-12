× Steve Cochran Full Show 12.17.18: HBD Abigail

Today is the 3rd birthday of the great Abigail Grace! Cheers to the sweetest little girl ever. What a Monday! The Bears are the NFC Divisional Champs and the Packers are nothing. Jen Weigel stopped by and friend of the show Joe McQuillen shared his special book and story about his son Christopher with us. Dean Richards and the other Steve Cochran New Years Eve members talk in accents and Ryan Nobles wants a basketball hoop on his garage.