South Side mentoring program receives $500,000 grant from Obama Foundation

A South Side mentoring program for young black men has received a $500,000 grant from the Obama Foundation. Youth Guidance’s BAM, or Becoming A Man, is a school-based program with over 6700 students in 110 schools and over 35 neighborhoods. AJ Watson, National Director for BAM, says participants in the program have improved their attendance and grades at school and that the program personally touched President Obama after he was brought to see it by Mayor Emanuel.

For more information, visit https://www.obama.org/MBKA/Communities/.

