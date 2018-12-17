× Single, Married, Divorced-I’ve Got A Couple of Questions

Should you stay or should you go? The Clash always asked important questions and this week Single, Married, Divorced tries to answer them! More Millennials are moving to — or thinking about– moving to the suburbs while older people are heading back into the city. Tom throws Erik another hypothetical about a perfect woman with one exception; she wants to move to the burbs- what does Erik do? Plus, we talk to the creator of a new game, “Face to Face-Transition From Single to Married.”

Question 1: Your significant other wants to move to the burbs/stay in the city what should you do?

Dating Story: Relationship game creator David Esposito.

Question 2: David throws us a random question from his game.