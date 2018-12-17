× Roe Conn Full Show (12/17/18): What will happen to the Affordable Care Act? The Chicago Bears clinch the NFC North, Tom Skilling gives you this week’s forecast, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…

On the Monday edition of The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes, WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley gets your ready for the WGN News. Also, Dave Castillo of ‘Davesurance’ tells us what a federal judge’s ruling on the Affordable Care Act in Texas means for Illinois. Tom Skilling gives Roe & Anna this week’s forecast, and it’s looking mild. The Chicago Bears are the ‘Kings of the North’! Ed O’ Bradovich breaks down Chicago’s win over Green Bay, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more!

