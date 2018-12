× Rocky LaPorte On His First Paid Gig, His Love Life, and The New Year’s Eve Show

Steve Cochran, Time Benker, John DaCosse all kicked back and relaxed after the morning show to catch up with actor and comedian, Rocky LaPorte. The four of them looked back at their first paid gigs, the latest with Rocky’s 47 children, and the 18th Annual Steve Cochran New Year’s Eve Show.