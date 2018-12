× Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures Full Show 12.17.18

Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures sub in for Bill and Wendy. First up, Lifestyle Expert Elizabeth Mayhew joins the show to talk about holiday tipping. Then, Frédéric Panaiotis, chef de caves for Ruinart and Peggy Lanigan of Moet and Chandon chat with Pete and Jane about champagnes to enjoy this holiday season. Styx guitarist James “JY” Young talks about his upcoming tour dates.