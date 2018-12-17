Listen: Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures Bonus Hour

Movie Reviews, Rumors and News

Posted 11:48 AM, December 17, 2018, by
Movies, Previews, Reviews, Movies.com, Rumors, Widows, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, The Possession of Hannah Grace, Mental Illness, Steve McQueen, Warner Brothers, Transformers, Bumble Bee, The Babadook, AquaMan, DC Universe, DC Online, DC Comics, JK Rowlings, Iron Giant, Mary Poppins Returns, Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse, Avengers: Infinity War, Incredible Hulk, Movie Trailers, Disney Box Office, 7 Billion Dollars, Fandango.com, Movies.com, Erik Davis, Managing Editor

Film (Photo By DasWortgewand of Pixabay)

Erik Davis of Movies.com & Mason review: The Possession of Hannah Grace, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald & Widows. Movie rumors such as: a Die Hard Prequel, Sylvester Stallone leaving Creed and more are discussed. Erik and Mason talk about Disney’s billion dollar year and other move related news.

Check outMovies.com for reviews by Erik Davis & other movie news
You can also find more of Erik’s works atFandango.com
Follow Erik on Twitter atTwitter.com/ErikDavis

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine

 