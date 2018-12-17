× Movie Reviews, Rumors and News

Erik Davis of Movies.com & Mason review: The Possession of Hannah Grace, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald & Widows. Movie rumors such as: a Die Hard Prequel, Sylvester Stallone leaving Creed and more are discussed. Erik and Mason talk about Disney’s billion dollar year and other move related news.

