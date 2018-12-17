× John Wayne Gacy: 40 years later

40 years ago, one of America’s most brutal serial killers was arrested. John Wayne Gacy murdered 33 young men and boys between 1972 and 1978, burying most of the victims in the crawl space beneath his home. Sam Amirante, who was Gacy’s defense attorney joins Roe & Anna to discuss what could possibly be going through the mind of a monster.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!