In this 135th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano discovers two new favorite soft drinks — Spezi from Germany and Almdudler from Austria. — after his recent European adventure . Bottoms up! And in the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim and regular contributor, Emily Armanetti, chime in on the Kevin Hart/Oscars controversy.