B2B – Ep. 65 Holiday Beers

Seasons Greetings from Binny’s and the Barrel to Bottle Crew! This week, we’re talking about the best part of Christmas: winter beers, of course. From old world classics to the craft seasonals they inspired, the team covers the whole holiday beer range. Beers tasted include Weltenberger Asam Bock, Rochefort 10, Avery Old Jubilation, Sierra Nevada Celebration, Great Lakes Christmas and Lagunitas Brown Shugga’. And in this week’s Q&A segment, the team gives their favorite holiday gift ideas. Happy Holidays!

