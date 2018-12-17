× Academy Award-winning director Barry Jenkins: “I think we have to always be diligent about continuing to be an agent of progress”

Academy Award-winning director Barry Jenkins and actors Stephan James and KiKi Layne join Justin to discuss their new movie, “If Beale Street Could Talk.” Barry, Stephan and KiKi talk about where the idea for the film came from, the role that love plays in the movie, the difficulty playing love, the process of adapting a James Baldwin novel for the screen, how much Stephan and KiKi knew about the story before working on the film, the challenge of playing such intense roles, how the story has a universal message of love and hope and the way the story still resonates today despite being written in the 1970’s.

