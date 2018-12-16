WGN Radio Theatre #344: Theatre Guild on the Air and Roy Rogers Show

Posted 2:01 AM, December 16, 2018, by

(L-R) Jerry Nunn, Carl Amari, Lisa Wolf, Mark Carmen & Aubrey Mumpower

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on December 15, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is a full hour of the: “Theatre Guild on the Air” Starring: David Copperfield, Boris Karloff & Richard Burton; (12-24-50). For our final episode of the night we have: “Roy Rogers Show: The Night Before the Night Before Christmas.” Starring:  Roy Rogers and Dale Evans; (12-25-52).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre

 