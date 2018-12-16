× WGN Radio Theatre #344: Theatre Guild on the Air and Roy Rogers Show

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on December 15, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is a full hour of the: “Theatre Guild on the Air” Starring: David Copperfield, Boris Karloff & Richard Burton; (12-24-50). For our final episode of the night we have: “Roy Rogers Show: The Night Before the Night Before Christmas.” Starring: Roy Rogers and Dale Evans; (12-25-52).

