The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 12/16/18

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson speaks with Executive Vice President of the Mid-West Truckers Association, Don Schaefer. In the wake of a call made by Mayor Raum Emmanuel seeking an increase in the state’s gasoline tax to fund a massive public works program, Don discusses his stance on the desire for the increase and the infrastructure issue that exists in IL. Don also the possibility of a vehicle mile tax and more.

Next, Rick talks with Tom Cross, Chairman of the Illinois Board of Higher Education and Al Bowman, IBHE Executive Director about Higher Education budget and the stability of it now that there is a state budget in place. Tom and Al touch on student out-migration; staggering decreases in enrollment rates at various university’s throughout the state; and the Aim High Program.

Then, Rick is joined by Executive Director of the Illinois Business Immigration Coalition, Rebecca Shi, as she talks about the federal debate over the immigration policy. Rebecca and Rick also discuss the Trust Act; the stance on immigration among Americans compared to President Trump; and a breakdown of the strict immigration enforcement put in place in the Aurora/St. Charles area.