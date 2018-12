× The pressure is on to find a way to fund an infrastructure program in IL

Rick Pearson speaks with Executive Vice President of the Mid-West Truckers Association, Don Schaefer. In the wake of a call made by Mayor Raum Emmanuel seeking an increase in the state’s gasoline tax to fund a massive public works program, Don discusses his stance on the desire for the increase and the infrastructure issue that exists in IL. Don also the possibility of a vehicle mile tax and more.