The Hamp & O'B Show with Koz (12/16/18) Quick Hit: "It's been eight years since we could say we've won anything…"

Dan Hampton and Ed O’Bradovich along with Mark Carman give their opening thoughts on the Bears NFC North-clinching 24-17 win over the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Pop the champagne, the Bears are 10-4 and headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2010!