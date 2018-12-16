× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (12/16/18): Full Bears vs. Packers Postgame Reaction

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman break down the Bears’ 24-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers, which sealed the NFC North and gave the Monsters their first playoff berth since 2010. The guys assess a bounce back effort from Mitch Trubisky and an offense that made full use of Tarik Cohen. Meanwhile Khalil Mack and the defense exorcised the Aaron Rodgers demon from Solider Field. Your 10-4 division champs face San Francisco on the road next week.