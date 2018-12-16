The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (12/16/18): Full Bears vs. Packers Postgame Reaction

Posted 6:01 PM, December 16, 2018, by , Updated at 05:59PM, December 16, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 16: Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears celebrates after the Bears defeated the Green Bay Packers 24-17 at Soldier Field on December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman break down the Bears’ 24-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers, which sealed the NFC North and gave the Monsters their first playoff berth since 2010. The guys assess a bounce back effort from Mitch Trubisky and an offense that made full use of Tarik Cohen. Meanwhile Khalil Mack and the defense exorcised the Aaron Rodgers demon from Solider Field.  Your 10-4 division champs face San Francisco on the road next week.