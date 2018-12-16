× The Beat (12/15/18): Wayne Larrivee, Steve Konroyd, a college hoops travel nightmare & more…

Harry Teinowitz and Joe Brand bring you the week in Chicago sports: Packers radio play-by-play voice Wayne Larrivee joins the show to preview Green Bay/Bears part two as Matt Nagy’s squad vies for a division title; Blackhawks TV analyst Steve Konroyd talks about the Hawks’ ongoing quest to limit mental lapses and the fresh threads on the studio panel courtesy of Patrick Sharp and Adam Burish; Illinois beat East Tennessee State 73-55 on Saturday, but the real story was the ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’-like journey to Champaign, and play-by-play man Jay Sandos shares the story.