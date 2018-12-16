× OTL #635: Chicago beer in 2018, IL Election Data, A helping hand to a local musician

Mike Stephen looks back at local beer in 2018 with author and Chicago Tribune reporter Josh Noel, discusses the data gathered from the midterms and previews the mayor’s race with Scott Kennedy of IL Election Data, and learns how we can help out Tim Ryan, front man of The Black Oil Brothers, after his near fatal accident. The delightful local music this week is brought to you by City Mouth.

