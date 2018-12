× Newly minted HOF-elect Harold Baines: “It really hasn’t sunk in yet”

Harry Teinowitz visits with White Sox great Harold Baines, who was elected last weekend to the National Baseball Hall of Fame by the Today’s Game Era Committee. Baines looks back on his career and getting embraced by Sox fans after getting traded to Texas, talks about what could have been for the ’83 AL West Champs, what his election could mean for other guys who primarily spent time at DH, and more.