NBCSN Sox Insider Chuck Garfien on the possibility of a big splash signing: "They're doing all they can to make it happen"

Harry Teinowitz and Joe Brand talk with NBC Sports Chicago White Sox Insider Chuck Garfien, who discusses the Yonder Alonso signing and what it means for the relationship between the club and Jose Abreu and Daniel Palka (and Alonso’s brother-in-law, Manny Machado), Rick Hahn’s approach at last week’s Winter Meetings and how superagent Scott Boras could color the negotiations with Bryce Harper, and more.