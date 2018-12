× Mark Carman and Jerry Nunn: 12/16/18 The Good, The Rough, The Honest

Mark Carman and Jerry Nunn share their most and least honest moments amid a $300,000 loss due to a Brink truck in New Jersey dropping two bags of cash on the highway.

McDonald’s adds new triple stack breakfast sandwiches to the menu and Mark asks for help on the perfect gift for an elderly parent.