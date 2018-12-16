× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 203: Bears-Packer Postgame Show

The Bears won their first division title since 2010 with a 24-17 win over the rival Green Bay Packers. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns breakdown the game live from Soldier Field. The guys provide audio from head coach, Matt Nagy; quarterback Mitchell Trubisky; and offensive lineman, Charles Leno. The guys talk the upcoming schedule and what they Bears need to work on as they head into the postseason.

