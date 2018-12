× Frank Fontana & Kathy Hart | Full Show | 12/16/18

Join Kathy and Frank as they speak with therapist and new author, David Klow, on how to deal with those aggravating relatives this holiday season. They also discuss that classic tradition of sending friends and family those photogenic Christmas cards. Finally, they speak with Oliver Kramer, co-founder of the new Dos Toros restaurant, and the grand opening of their fourth taqueria location in Chicago!

