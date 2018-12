× After Hours with Rick Kogan: Mike Royko Christmas columns and more!

Tonight on the show, Rick is short on time but not on content! David Royko joins Rick in the studio to talk about his father, Mike Royko, and David’s new book, The Best of Royko: The Tribune Years. They also read several selections of Mike’s famous Christmas columns.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3577365/after-hours-with-rick-kogan-episode-242_2018-12-17-002005.64kmono.mp3