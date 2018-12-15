× YourBit helps you give back all year long

YourBit founder and CEO Matt Minor joins Scott in-studio at WGN Radio to talk about why charity should be consistent throughout the year instead of just during the holiday season. When you spend $1.50 on something, YourBit rounds the credit card charge up to the next dollar, and you donate the remaining 50 cents to a charity. Using YourBit, people can donate to charity year-round without even having to think twice about it. We pay for Netflix each month, so why can’t we donate some change to a charity every time we buy a coffee?

