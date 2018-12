× The Patti Vasquez Show – 12/14/18 – FULL SHOW

Join Patti as she invites her Freak Out Friday panel guests, Erik Elk, Dave Lundy , and Michael Lieber, to discuss all the week’s biggest headlines. Then, the hilarious Rex Huppke, of the Chicago Tribune, joins the show to discuss his latest column. We also explore Patti’s music interests and play “WHATS THAT FROM?”

Come join the fun!