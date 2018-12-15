In this photo illustration miniature houses from a Monopoly board game can be seen next to American Dollar notes on October 23, 2008. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
The Markets 12/15/18: Wall Street’s worst quarter since 2011 falls further
In this photo illustration miniature houses from a Monopoly board game can be seen next to American Dollar notes on October 23, 2008. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Orion opens the show with a look at the continued drops on Wall Street. Later, Max sits down with Richard Brock. Finally, Orion closes the show in his usual fashion, with an extended look at agribusiness.