× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.14.18- Day Five of “Sox on the Beach”

John Williams wraps up his week in Mexico with his final “Sox on the Beach” broadcast.

Chicago Tribune political reporter and WGN’s “Sunday Spin” host Rick Pearson weighs in on his recent piece showing that former governor Bruce Rauner sought a replacement for his candidacy during the 2018 gubernatorial election.

John talks with Russell Beckman, the Packer fan fighting for his right to wear Green Bay gear on the sidelines of Soldier Field.

Finally, John looks on the bright side with Ron Kittle and shares your bright moments of the week.