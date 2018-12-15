× Startup Showcase w/ Scott Kitun & Special guest Jason Komosa | 12.15.18

Scott is back and ready to be hit the radio waves again. On this weekends episode of startup showcase, we’re investing!

Jason Komosa Senior Director, Enterprise Accounts at AdQuick joins Scott in the studio as his co-host. Together they’re eyeing your business, money, and investing

For our exciting startup case showdown, we will have Co-founder of b(x) spaces, Vincent Benedetto calls in and Amanda Greenberg CEO and Co-Founder at Ballonnr will face off on why us the customers should invest in their companies. The two will have one minute to explain the problem they’re having, how to solve the problem and how do you make money?

Tune into Startup Showcase to find out the end results!