National Transportation Safety Board investigators wait for a commuter train to go past a recreation of the conditions that preceded the collision on Wednesday evening, Nov. 23rd, when a Metra passenger train slammed into six cars that hit another 11 vehicles in Elmwood Park, Ill, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. (AP Photo/Denis Paquin)
Saturday Night Special w/ Hannah Stanley filling in for Amy Guth
National Transportation Safety Board investigators wait for a commuter train to go past a recreation of the conditions that preceded the collision on Wednesday evening, Nov. 23rd, when a Metra passenger train slammed into six cars that hit another 11 vehicles in Elmwood Park, Ill, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. (AP Photo/Denis Paquin)
Tonight on the Saturday Night Special, host Hannah Stanley stands in for Amy Guth, kicking off the show with the most considerate auto theft in news.
Meanwhile, Metra trains are making changes and Poopsie the glitter-pooping unicorn is the next best gift this Christmas.