× Packers radio voice Wayne Larrivee on the Bears’ D: “They have star-making power at all three levels”

Harry Teinowitz and Joe Brand talk with Packers Radio voice – and longtime voice of the Bears on WGN – Wayne Larrivee, as we preview a potential NFC North-clinching matchup for the monsters at Soldier Field. They discuss the difference in both teams since the opener in September and the creative tension between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay staff that cost coach Mike McCarthy his job; we get Wayne’s thoughts on the “new” high-scoring NFL, whether or not the Bears’ defense can carry them through the playoffs, and more.