On the Road w/ Dane Neal | Full Show 12/15/18

We’re Back On the Road with Dane Neal as the end of week fifty nears us. Mixed bag show today as we are talking BBQ, some NASCAR Racing and the big game this Sunday as The Bears take on the Packers.

BBQ specialist Max Good from Amazing Ribs co-hosts on the show today. Max discusses BBQ/ grilling options. The difference between a gas and charcoal grills. How do use a smoker properly? All of you’re cooking, BBQ advice right here! Are you hungry yet? Joining us today as well is Dan Marguerite the owner of Backyard BBQ. Dan wants to talk about special cooking instruments that can help make you’re cooking life better. Also, the special deals to look for during this holiday season.

On the second half of the show, former NASCAR driver and now recently signed Fox Sports NASCAR analyst for the broadcast team starting in 2019 Jamie McMurray calls in. The 2010 Daytona 500 winner comes on to talk about his new job with Fox Sports. Jamie gives some inside analysis about racing and making the career change from driving cars into a broadcasting role.

Dane continues on the racing theme as President of Indianapolis Motor Speedway Doug Boles joins the program to talk racing and his perspective on what to do at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Doug explains experiences you’ll able to have and gives an outline of a day of racing.

To cap things off, we discuss the biggest matchup of the week as NFL’s longest active rivalry Green Bay Packers take on our Chicago Bears. Are the Bears going to clinch their first playoff berth since 2010? We discuss Bears and tailgating ahead of the big game.

Jump aboard cause we’re going On the Road w/ Dane Neal