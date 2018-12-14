Wintrust Business Lunch 12/14/18: Ordering Your Christmas Tree Online, Chicago’s Only Beer Spa, & Gen Z’s Favorite Industry To Work In
Are you behind on putting a Christmas tree up? Well Andrea Hanis told Steve Bertrand that you can make it simpler for yourself by ordering your Christmas tree online and Andrea explained how the experience went after a side by side service comparison. Josh Peck reminded listeners that today is the last day to sign up for 2019 healthcare plans, Dino Sarancic shared the history behind the only beer spa in Chicago, and Shelly Weir is looking ahead to one of the most highly anticipated industries for Generation Z – hospitality and lodging.