× What does it take to maintain a bakery that uses only heritage grains?

It’s the “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. This morning, the Steve Cochran Show speaks with Ellen King of Hewn Bread. Ellen talks about what it takes to start and maintain a bread bakery that uses only artisanal foods and heritage grains, the accessibility of heritage grains, how the bread tastes with heritage grains, what are the challenges of using ancient and whole grains, the difficulty maintaining a healthy work/life balance and her new cookbook, “Heritage Baking.”