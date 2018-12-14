There has been a lot of fun during the Sox on the Beach trip to Iberostar Paraiso Lindo in Riviera Maya, Mexico with Apple Vacations and the White Sox. But John Williams and members of the WGN Radio crew have especially enjoyed discovering the towels folded into the shapes of animals as they returned to their hotel rooms.
Video and photos: The towel animals of Mexico
-
Photos: John Williams in Mexico
-
Win Sox On The Beach trip for two with John Williams
-
Former White Sox Designated Hitter Ron Kittle on Sox on the Beach: “I wouldn’t miss it for anything”
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.11.18- Day Two of “Sox on the Beach”
-
Tim Anderson & Daryl Boston join John Williams for open questions on the second day of “Sox on the Beach
-
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.12.18- Day Three of “Sox on the Beach”
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.04.18: Jason Van Dyke closing arguments, Name Your Car Day, Ron Kittle, the Trump Family’s tax evasion
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.10.18- Chicago Sports Lights up the Day, The Behind Scenes story of Rod Blagojevich arrest 10 years ago
-
Ron Kittle: “Sox on the Beach”
-
Patti Vasquez: Moderating the Mayoral forum
-
-
John Williams Show Full Podcast 9.21.2018 LIVE From Cork & Kerry At The Park
-
What’s in store at this year’s Fan Appreciation Day
-
Michael Kopech’s dad: An update on the new Sox pitcher’s elbow