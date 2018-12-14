× Top Five@5 (12/14/18): George Papadopoulos wants to run for congress, Michael Cohen lashes out at President Trump, Superman turns 40, a Walmart employee uses a clever way to quit, and more…

Top Five@5 for Friday, December 14, 2018:

Former Trump adviser George Papadopoulos says he intends to run for congress. President Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen sat down with ‘Good Morning America’ and says Trump directed him to make hush money payments to two women in order to cover up his extramarital affairs. ‘Superman: The Movie’ turns 40, and more!

