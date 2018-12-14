Top Five@5 (12/14/18): George Papadopoulos wants to run for congress, Michael Cohen lashes out at President Trump, Superman turns 40, a Walmart employee uses a clever way to quit, and more…

Posted 6:39 PM, December 14, 2018, by , Updated at 06:34PM, December 14, 2018

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, leaves federal court after his sentencing in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Cohen was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for an array of crimes that included arranging the payment of hush money to two women that he says was done at the direction of Trump. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Top Five@5 for Friday, December 14, 2018:

Former Trump adviser George Papadopoulos says he intends to run for congress. President Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen sat down with ‘Good Morning America’ and says Trump directed him to make hush money payments to two women in order to cover up his extramarital affairs. ‘Superman: The Movie’ turns 40, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!