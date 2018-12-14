× The Opening Bell 12/14/18: The Economy Gearing Up For 2019

After watching the up and down week, Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) was glad to see the end of the week, and hes already looking ahead to the first earnings season of 2019. Steve Grzanich and Paul discussed the economic data that will lead the U.S. into the beginning of a strong year, and the other international events on the radar that could shake things up. Brian Sumers (Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) then checked in for the last time before the holidays to prepare for the buys travel season and the crafty way airlines utilize viral stories in the way they market themselves.