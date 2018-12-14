× The Dow Jones took a nosedive losing almost at 500 points! ‘Susie Sunshine’ joins Roe & Anna to explain what this all means for your pockets.

The Dow Jones Industrial average closed today on a low note, losing almost 500 points after concerning data came in overnight from China. Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. Equities at Aviva Investors joins the some to explain what that data from China contained, and can the markets make a comeback next week.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!