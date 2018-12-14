× RebelForce Radio LIVE – Star Wars Call-In Show: Episode I to Episode IX and Beyond

RFR LIVE returned this week for a full show dedicated to taking your live phone calls about all things STAR WARS. Topics run the gamut of everything from EPISODE I to EPISODE IX and beyond. Hear what we think about the future of STAR WARS beyond EPISODE IX and how we think it will all unfold. Is the Sequel Trilogy more of a “spinoff” than a “continuation”? Could Rey actually be The Chosen One? What were Yoda’s mistakes in the Prequel Trilogy? We discuss and debate! We even draw comparisons to the post-Lucas era of STAR WARS and the post-Henson era of The Muppets and more. Look for updates on Facebook for upcoming RFR live streams in 2019!