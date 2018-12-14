× Mo’Nique | Unapologetic, Unafraid and Uplifting

During her trip to Chicago for a sold out show at the Improv Schaumburg, comedian Mo’Nique stopped by the WGN Radio studios to talk to Marsha Lyles.

Her vocality has caused quite a stir in 2018. After having as a dispute with Netflix about a $500,000 deal to do a comedy special, Mo’Nique took to social media to express her dismay with inequality and felt they were gender and color biased. At that point she asked her fans to boycott the platform.

Later in the year Mo’Nique left many people bewildered as she defended Rosanne during her controversial uproar.

Now she’s clarifying why she’s unapologetic about what she said and not ever being afraid to say what she feels. She talks about the history of Hattie McDaniels and how today the same inequality exists.

Mo’Nique speaks on the source of her strength, future career goal, working on a project with Donald Glover, and the challenging transformation of her health and fitness.

Hear what Mo’Nique has to say (previously recorded):