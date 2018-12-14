× Milwaukee Art Museum’s Monica Obniski: “Serious Play” and the whimsical optimism of mid-century design

Dave Hoekstra visits with Monica Obniski, Demmer Curator of 20th and 21st Century Design at the Milwaukee Art Museum; they discuss Serious Play: Design in Midcentury America an exhibit that explores the post-war trends in design that carried a sense of playfulness in corporate and interior design. They talk about the effect of the mid-century economy on both attitudes and materials available, and one of the prime examples of the period, the Evergleam Aluminum Christmas Tree – a product of both its time and place of origin: the “aluminum cooking capital of the world”, Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

