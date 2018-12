× Jeremy Colliton on facing the Jets for the 2nd time in four days

Head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks, Jeremy Colliton joins the Steve Cochran Show after their 2nd win since he took over. He said he was proud of the way they played against the Penguins and that Crawford has been impressive. He’s hoping the team builds off of what they did right. He’s also got to figure out how to squeeze in a little Christmas shopping.