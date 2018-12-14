The Capitol is seen in Washington, Friday morning, Dec. 14, 2018, after Congress adjourned until next week. Congress is racing to avoid a partial government shutdown over President Donald Trump’s border. But you wouldn’t know it by the schedule. Lawmakers are away until next week. The ball is in Trump’s court, both sides say. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Is a government shutdown imminent?
The Capitol is seen in Washington, Friday morning, Dec. 14, 2018, after Congress adjourned until next week. Congress is racing to avoid a partial government shutdown over President Donald Trump’s border. But you wouldn’t know it by the schedule. Lawmakers are away until next week. The ball is in Trump’s court, both sides say. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
With a December 21st deadline, there’s still no solution for congress to avoid a government shutdown. President Donald Trump threatened to shutdown the government if there’s no funding for his proposed border wall. Congressman Adam Kinzinger joins Roe & Anna to give an update on whether or not a government shutdown is avoidable.