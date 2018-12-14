× Is a government shutdown imminent?

With a December 21st deadline, there’s still no solution for congress to avoid a government shutdown. President Donald Trump threatened to shutdown the government if there’s no funding for his proposed border wall. Congressman Adam Kinzinger joins Roe & Anna to give an update on whether or not a government shutdown is avoidable.

