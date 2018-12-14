× Holiday movies, Comedian Vince Maranto, and Theater Thursday with HellCab | Full Show (Dec 13th)

Patti Vasquez welcomes Chicago Tribune Cartoonist Scott Stantis as he shares insight behind some of his latest cartoon drawings. With Andrea Darlas in the newsroom and CaSera (Cash) in the Producer Booth, a conversation evolves about the first movie the crew has ever seen in theaters. WGN’s own Tom Hush joins the show to discuss Holiday movies to help you find your holiday spirit and the perfect Anti-Holiday movies to help you continue avoiding the spirit. Comedian Vince Maranto talks about his undying love for the McRib sandwich from McDonalds and his upcoming show at Zanies on Sunday, December 16th. Theater Thursday features Managing Director Tim Touhy of The Agency Theater Collective to discuss the production of Hellcab! Actors Adam Mengesha, John Miraglia, and Damian White of the production also join us in studio to share details about the play and their respective experiences on the stage. Hellcab can be seen at the Raven Theatre thru Dec. 30th, to purchase your tickets visit: www.theatreinchicago.com

Listen to the full podcast right here:

