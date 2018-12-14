× How does AgencyEA bring brand messages to life?

It’s the “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. This morning, the Steve Cochran Show speaks with Gabrielle Martinez, owner, founder and managing partner for AgencyEA. Gabrielle talks about what the company does, how AgencyEA unites brands with their target audiences through live experiences, digital engagement and traditional marketing, the way they are able to obtain business, how they promote a culture of creativity and how they bring brand messages to life.