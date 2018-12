× Delta Bans Animals on Long-haul Flights

A number of aviation stories jumped on the radar of Brian Sumers (Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com)and shared with with Steve Grzanich , one of which is that Delta Airlines has banned animals on flights that are 8 hours or longer. Steve and Brian discussed the impact this has had on airlines, and they also discussed the added flight offerings for American Airlines, and also eased our worries about the holiday travel season.